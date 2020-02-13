State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBNY stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $143.97. 8,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,890. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

