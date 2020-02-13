State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RealPage were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 76,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $4,207,347.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares in the company, valued at $66,949,168.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 133,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $7,615,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,959,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,291 shares of company stock valued at $34,501,422. 17.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.15. 4,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.09.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

