State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,998,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. ValuEngine cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

