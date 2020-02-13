State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 569.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,090 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $76,046.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,112.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 9,453 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $59,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,089.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,063,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,669,213. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga Inc has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

