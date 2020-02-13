State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,746 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 53.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

NYSE HWC traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

