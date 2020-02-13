State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 473.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,162,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 2,610,956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,021,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,914,000 after buying an additional 1,927,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 421.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,520,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,128,000 after buying an additional 1,228,929 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,364,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,441,000 after buying an additional 579,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 19,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $284,569.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,455,706 shares in the company, valued at $20,918,495.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,765 shares of company stock worth $1,764,360. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

