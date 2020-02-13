State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 73,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.64. 10,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 217.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.84. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $107.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis upgraded shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

