State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 41,212 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,212 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after acquiring an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,356,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 329,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.78. 20,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,774. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

