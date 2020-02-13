State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 1,148.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 201.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 16,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.05. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Centerstate Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Centerstate Bank Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

