State Street Corp Acquires 501,020 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,746,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,567,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Micron Technology by 43,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,696,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Micron Technology by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,537,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,896,000 after buying an additional 1,027,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

MU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. 23,568,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,320,420. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

