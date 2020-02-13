State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,061,090 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 934,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $2,738,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Exelon stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,205. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

