State Street Corp Has $4.88 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,166,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,350 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,884,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,506,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.80. 3,455,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,609,483 shares of company stock valued at $206,714,535 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

