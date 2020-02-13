State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196,724 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.58% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $10,665,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 109,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 18,727,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

