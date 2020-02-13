State Street Corp Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,491,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 400,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,130,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,211. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day moving average is $113.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

