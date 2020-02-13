State Street Corp Sells 1,407,949 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,782,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,407,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 8.10% of Caterpillar worth $6,613,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

