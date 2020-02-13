State Street Corp Sells 2,906,121 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,993,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,906,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $3,654,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prologis by 300.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 384,972 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 303.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,498,000 after acquiring an additional 374,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prologis by 35.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,637,000 after acquiring an additional 368,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 target price on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 3,652,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $97.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.