State Street Corp Sells 955,367 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,779,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,367 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.72% of PepsiCo worth $9,052,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.47. 5,040,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,469. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $147.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

