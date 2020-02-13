Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,923,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

