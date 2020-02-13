Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 109,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

EFA traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,099,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,900,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

