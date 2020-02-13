Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $13.03 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,034,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 67,103 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,494,279 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

