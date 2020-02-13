Steem Dollars Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $475,393.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00009368 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, HitBTC, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,321.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.01 or 0.04601005 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002242 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.06 or 0.00744880 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,273,154 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

