Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $131,374,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after acquiring an additional 196,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Steris by 3,762.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 165,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $3.36 on Thursday, hitting $164.47. 11,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Steris has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

