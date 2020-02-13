Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 11,377 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI traded up $9.71 on Wednesday, hitting $303.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,834. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.81 and a 52-week high of $304.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

