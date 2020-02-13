Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 16,430 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 343.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 197,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 986,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,946. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.13 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

