Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $19.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $196.26 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

