Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 5,235 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.00. 783,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,131. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

