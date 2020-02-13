Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.47. 840,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

