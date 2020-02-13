Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,209 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 143,694 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Mondelez International by 65.7% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

