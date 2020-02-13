Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 814.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock worth $30,982,543 in the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.56. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

