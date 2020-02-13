Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.16 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 202.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,509,000 after buying an additional 629,235 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Cummins by 34.3% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 23.4% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,788. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Cfra cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.