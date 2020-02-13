Stevens Capital Management LP Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,538 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. Metlife’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.