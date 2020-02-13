Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $8.44 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 703,034 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 648,135 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

PM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. 4,084,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.