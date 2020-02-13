Stevens Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,335,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,846,000 after acquiring an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,995,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after acquiring an additional 234,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.90. 1,917,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

