Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 273,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

RF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 5,081,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,306,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

