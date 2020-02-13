Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,016 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,592 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

Shares of VRTX traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.09. 1,328,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,968. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total value of $2,044,819.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,742 shares of company stock worth $24,453,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

