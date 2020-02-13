Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 195.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 172,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 128,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE:MPC traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,063,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,569. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.