Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.08. 871,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

