Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,708,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 170,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Insiders sold a total of 206,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.18. 4,928,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,966. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

