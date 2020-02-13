Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSTE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

CSTE stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,019. The stock has a market cap of $423.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Caesarstone will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

