STK Market Cap Hits $909,143.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One STK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, STK has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. STK has a total market capitalization of $909,143.00 and approximately $30,546.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.29 or 0.03485478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00255737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00150465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002959 BTC.

STK Token Profile

STK’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com . STK’s official message board is medium.com/@STKtoken . STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken

Buying and Selling STK

STK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

