Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

Shares of IDXX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.98. 2,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,157. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.01 and its 200-day moving average is $271.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

