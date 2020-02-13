Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,753,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,633,592,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,324,663,000 after acquiring an additional 191,131 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accenture by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after acquiring an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.40. 1,720,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

