Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. 5,232,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 2.11. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

