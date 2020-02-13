Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in NetApp by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,502,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $131,405,000 after purchasing an additional 570,720 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,247,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 419,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 304,006 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,365,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,514. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

