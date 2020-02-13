Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.74. 7,336,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,012,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

