Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.33. 1,337,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,103. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

