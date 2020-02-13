Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,900 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,675. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.