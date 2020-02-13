Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 92,831 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 23.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 59,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 24,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

