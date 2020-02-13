Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nice by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 3,627.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,301 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.14. 20,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nice Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $111.35 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

