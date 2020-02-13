Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.17 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 386.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,489 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,297. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $47.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

